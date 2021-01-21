Emergency measure to move meetings online approved by Aiken City Council

The city of Aiken’s councils, commissions and boards will move meetings online, again, as the coronavirus continues to wrack Aiken County and the state, more broadly.

City Council on Thursday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that suspends standard procedure and enables virtual meetings, over Zoom or another conferencing platform.

Meetings will continue to be livestreamed on the city’s Youtube page, and public comments can be submitted to the city via email, publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov. A submitted comment – generally supportive of the online pivot – was referenced Thursday.

The emergency ordinance, which needed a two-thirds supermajority to pass, lasts 61 days. It can be rescinded before that, but such action appears unlikely. Some council members on Thursday evening expressed interest in a more enduring ordinance and suggested city staff look into crafting one.

“This is for staff and our community members, so they can feel safe to give comments and not be put in a dangerous situation,” Mayor Rick Osbon said. Osbon tested positive for COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, over the summer.

City Council shifted to and from virtual meetings last year because of the coronavirus. These are not uncharted waters, then.

“I think we should put electronic meetings as … one of the tools in our tool kit,” City Council member Ed Woltz said. City Council member Ed Girardeau, though, cautioned too much Zoom could prove detrimental.

State health authorities on Thursday confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Four new virus deaths were reported in the county on Wednesday.