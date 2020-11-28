Elderly Barnwell woman killed in drive-by shooting

A 77-year-old woman was killed in a reported drive-by shooting in Barnwell early Saturday morning.

Henrietta Creech, who lived along Highway 278, died of a gunshot wound, the Barnwell County coroner said. The matter is considered a homicide.

A family member who called police around 2:30 a.m. said an SUV drove by Creech’s house and someone “opened fire,” the coroner's office reported.

It is not clear if the Barnwell shooting is related to a 1 a.m. shooting outside of Seventh Lounge in Aiken. Inquiries made to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.

The investigation is ongoing.