Edgefield County entrance signs vandalized

Edgefield County is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing entrance signs.
On or around Nov. 25, unknown suspect(s) spray painted Edgefield County's entrance signs at five locations, according to a news release. Damage to the signs are valued at $25,000.
“The entire community is very disappointed about this vandalism," Edgefield County Council Chairman Scott Cooper said. "County council would be grateful to receive any assistance you could provide, which would lead to the conviction of those engaged in destroying our property.”
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at (803)637-5337.