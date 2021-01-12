Edgefield County community mourns passing of 16-year-old baseball player after fatal car wreck

Heartbreak is being felt across the Edgefield County community after a fatal car collision claimed the life of a beloved, 16-year-old baseball player at Strom Thurmond High School.
Ryan White, who wore #9 on the Strom Thurmond High School baseball team, died Monday at an Augusta hospital from injuries sustained during a deadly car accident, the Edgefield County Coroner's Office confirmed on Tuesday.
On Jan. 9, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a collision on Egghouse Road near Woodward Road, just 2.7 miles north of Trenton.
Authorities report that a 2002 Ford Ranger with a 16-year-old driver, later identified as White, was traveling west on Egghouse Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, over corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road before striking a tree.
White was extracted from the truck and was flown to a nearby hospital, Highway Patrol reports. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The fatal collision continues to be under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Community support poured in for White as he remained in the hospital.
Friends of White organized an event to pray for him on Sunday. The group met at lit candles at 6:09 p.m. and prayed for 9 minuets, Youth Pastor Travis Brian with Edgefield First Baptist Church said.
"A lot of my boys are on the baseball team and were very close to him and loved him," Brian said. "I never personally met him but I knew who he was through his friends and the joy he shared as a friend. He just had a deep impact on all my guys."
On Tuesday morning, the Strom Thurmond Rebels Baseball team tweeted a photo of White while saying his spirit will always be with the team.
"Ryan was a competitor," the post reads. "You can see it in his eyes. He loved the game, his family and his teammates. His loving spirit will live in our hearts and memories forever. Rest In Peace Ryan. We love you and will always miss you. #RyanStrong"
