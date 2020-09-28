Early morning tractor trailer crash causing traffic delays on I-20

Traffic continues to slowly creep on a large portion Interstate 20 as responders clear up a crash involving two tractor trailers early Monday morning.
Authorities say two tractors trailers crashed into one another on I-20 near Bettis Academy Road at 5:50 a.m.
Three people received minor injuries from the collision and were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
Since the early morning crash, traffic has been severely delayed.
As of 4:30 p.m., eastbound traffic on I-20 from the Edgefield Road intersection to Bettis Academy Road has been slowed drastically.
At least one lane has remained blocked since the crash and could remain blocked for the next couple of hours as crews clean up debris from the collision, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates.