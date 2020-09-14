Dump truck and car collide head-on, killing two in Aiken County

Two people are dead following a fatal accident involving a dump truck and car colliding into each other early Monday morning.
The collision occurred at 5:50 a.m. on S.C. Highway 19 near Lake Shore Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
A Peterbilt dump truck was traveling north on Highway 19 when a 2020 Toyota Camry, traveling south, crossed over the middle line.
The two vehicles collided head-on, killing two occupants in the Toyota, Tidwell said. Both occupants were not wearing seat belts.
The driver of the dump truck was wearing a seat belt and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identities of the occupants of the Toyota have not been released.
Traffic was brought to a halt on the two-lane highway as first responders arrived on the scene.
Traffic has since returned to normal in the area.