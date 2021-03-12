Driver dies in one-vehicle crash just outside of Beech Island

A single-vehicle car crash outside of Beech Island led to the death of a driver.
At 2:06 a.m. Friday morning, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a traffic fatality reported by a passer-by who discovered a vehicle off the road on Williston Road at Lewis Road, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries, Ables said.
The driver was reportedly traveling east on Williston Road, approximately six miles outside of Beech Island, in a 2005 Toyota 4-door, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The vehicle traveled off the road to the right, over corrected, crossed the center line, traveled off the road to the left and struck several trees, Tidwell reported.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver’s name will be released after family has been notified, Ables said. A toxicology analysis is pending on the driver.