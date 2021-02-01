DreamPort construction at USC Aiken could start in 2024

Construction of a high-end cybersecurity complex at USC Aiken is projected to begin in 2024, the university and the S.C. National Guard jointly announced.

The DreamPort facility, meant to springboard education and research as well as combat proliferating threats, has been discussed for years. Putting shovels in the ground – assuming the jigsaw of funding, permissions and the like has been assembled – would be a significant leap forward.

Construction was previously teased to begin around 2022.

USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan and Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding supporting the on-campus development of the DreamPort, a multimillion-dollar project Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly backed.

“We are proud to be a part of this joint project with USC Aiken,” McCarty said. “I feel as though it is critical that we invest in the state's future in education, training, technology and cyber initiatives, and this readiness center will be a step in the right direction.”

Jordan similarly expressed excitement. The chancellor emphasized that the newly inked agreement presents a unified front from those involved – the university, the state National Guard, the Savannah River National Laboratory and its symbiotic Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative – and memorializes intent.

Once up and running, Jordan continued, the DreamPort “will provide important resources for individuals, businesses, and industry to help each identify and mitigate their cyber vulnerabilities.” The compound, sporting both open and secure settings, is expected to be home to the S.C. National Guard’s 125th Cyber Battalion.

The potential start date for construction comes as investigators probe a massive hack of U.S. government and business networks that has been attributed, by many, to Russia. The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has described the breach as a “serious compromise” and as posing a “grave risk” to the public and private sectors.

McCarty early last year told state lawmakers that “cyber is a significant threat to this state, to this nation, and it is a growing challenge to us each and every day, not only from a military perspective.”

McMaster, referencing the DreamPort project, has struck the same tone: “As we advance through the digital age, we must be proactive in fighting cyber-crime. This state-of-the-art facility will make South Carolina a leader in cybersecurity.”