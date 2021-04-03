Dream Shake finishes third in Santa Anita Derby in California

A win eluded Dream Shake in the $750,000 Runhappy Santa Anita Derby on Saturday.
But the colt that spent time at the Aiken Training Track when he was younger turned in a respectable effort.
He finished third in the Kentucky Derby prep race at Santa Anita Park in California.
Rock Your World, ridden by Umberto Rispoli, was the winner by 4¼ lengths. The 4-5 favorite, Medina Spirit, finished second, 2½ lengths in front of Dream Shake.
Sent off as the 5-1 third betting choice in the field of nine 3-year-old thoroughbreds, Rock Your World covered 11/8 miles in 1:49.17.
Dream Shake, with Flavien Prat aboard, was the second betting choice at 4-1.
The colt stalked the pace from the inside early but never was able to grab the lead from the front-running Rock Your World.
“We had a good trip,” said Prat, who added that Dream Shake “was traveling well and the race went well.”
The colt had to break from the post position closest to the rail after Roman Centurian, who was in the No. 1 post, was scratched.
It “was not the best spot,” Prat said.
Dream Shake has won once in three career races. In his last outing prior to the Santa Anita Derby, he finished third in the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita.
Medina Spirit was the San Felipe runner-up.
Cary Frommer trained Dream Shake while he was in Aiken as a yearling and a 2-year-old.
Peter Eurton currently trains the colt for Exline-Border Racing LLC, SAF Racing and Richard Hausman.
Dream Shake has earned $162,600 during his career.
Foxpointe Thoroughbreds purchased the colt for $32,000 at the 2019 Keeneland September yearling sale in Kentucky and then he was sent to Frommer in Aiken.
Frommer, as agent, consigned Dream Shake last year to an Ocala Breeders’ Sales Co. sale of 2-year-olds in training in June in Florida.
Marette Farrell purchased him for $75,000 for Exline-Border Racing.
Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC’s Rock Your World was making his career debut on dirt in the Santa Anita Derby. He won his first two starts on grass.
Rock Your World came into the Santa Anita Derby off of a victory in the Pasadena Stakes on Feb. 27 at Santa Anita.
John Sadler is his trainer.