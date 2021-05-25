Donald Trump is here to stay, SC GOP chairman suggests

At the Aiken Republican Club’s Tuesday luncheon, recently reelected S.C. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick was asked if former President Donald Trump would be the GOP’s candidate come 2024.

Some in the audience applauded.

“That’s a good question,” responded McKissick, who in his quest for the chairmanship this year secured three endorsements from the ex-commander in chief. “I’ve had three conversations with him, actually four, since March. He didn’t get close enough to that to be able to answer it.”

So where, exactly, does that leave Trump in the months and years to come? Weighty as ever, McKissick suggested Tuesday, and highly engaged.

“Let’s just say how involved he has said he plans to be in elections in this coming cycle – whether it is endorsing folks in primaries, whether it is raising money for them, working to turn out Republican votes – No. 1 he is totally committed to being involved in the Republican Party,” the state party chairman said. “I can say that without reservation.”

Trump knows that a “political party is a vehicle, a vehicle to get from A to B in terms of policy,” McKissick explained. “He understands that, and he wants to be a part of that and help continue to promote that. And I suspect – whether the answer to your question is yes or no – I think what he does between now and November 2022 is going to be exactly the same thing. And that’s making sure that we can take back Congress and the Senate.”

Trump remains popular in the Republican Party and in the Palmetto State, generally.

More than 1.3 million South Carolinians voted for Trump in the 2020 election, and he won the state. His campaign’s paraphernalia – MAGA pins and hats and shirts and stickers – can often be seen at the Aiken Republican Club’s gatherings. For awhile, a life-size cutout of the former president was brought to the club’s get-togethers.

“Nationally speaking, we know things did not turn out the way that we wanted,” McKissick said Tuesday. “So everybody boo, go ahead, get that out of the way.”

Some in the crowd booed.

“That’s right,” the chairman continued. “We got it right here in South Carolina.”