Dogwood Stable racehorses featured in new coloring book

Dogwood Stable racehorses such as Palace Malice and Summer Squall are featured in a new coloring book.

The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum teamed up with local equine artist Stephanie M. Dunatov to create and publish it.

Lisa Hall, coordinator of the Hall of Fame and Museum, came up with the idea. She had seen other coloring books with thoroughbred racing themes.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for years,” Hall said. “I tried several times to create the artwork myself, but I realize I wasn’t very good at it. So I put a post on Facebook looking for a local artist who wanted to work with me.

“Stephanie Dunatov is actually a friend of mine, but I didn’t have any idea she would be interested,” Hall continued. “But she got back to me and volunteered her time to create the pages.”

Dunatov’s works are in private collections, and she has been featured in Horses in Art and Art Calendar magazines. Art Calendar now is known as Professional Artist.

Photographers from Aiken, Kentucky, New York, Massachusetts and Georgia donated the use of their photos for the coloring book’s illustrations.

The pictures included one of Storm Song with Dogwood President Cot Campbell that was taken by former Aiken Standard photographer Ginny Southworth.

In addition, Dogwood, Adena Springs and the Tony Leonard Collection donated the use of photos from their archives.

“We are thrilled to have it (the coloring book) out in time for the holidays,” Hall said.

Campbell, an Aiken resident who founded Dogwood, was a pioneer in the development of thoroughbred racing partnerships. Palace Malice won the 2013 Belmont Stakes for Dogwood and Summer Squall captured the 1990 Preakness Stakes.

Storm Song, a daughter of Summer Squall, received an Eclipse Award as the champion 2-year-old filly of 1996 after her victory in that year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies.

Palace Malice, Summer Squall and Storm Song all spent time at the Aiken Training.

Dogwood Stable Racehorses Coloring Books are available for $10 each at the Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, Folly in downtown Aiken and Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.

“We did have an anonymous donor pay for the printing costs, so all of the money (from proceeds) will go back to the Hall of Fame and Museum for maintaining exhibits and creating new ones,” Hall said.

If the Dogwood coloring book is well-received, she wants the Hall of Fame and Museum to be involved in producing at least one more with a local thoroughbred racing theme.

“This could very well blossom into more projects,” Hall said. “I would like to do a coloring book on the horses in our Hall of Fame.”

The Hall of Fame and Museum is in Hopelands Gardens at 135 Dupree Place.