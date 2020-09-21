DOE's Paul Dabbar visiting USC Aiken, Savannah River Site to highlight major projects

Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar will on Thursday be in Aiken and, later that same day, will head to the Savannah River Site, a two-stop swing meant to highlight and celebrate a pair of significant projects.
The U.S. Department of Energy executive will in the morning visit USC Aiken to help unveil a 3D model of the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, a yet-to-be-built facility designed to, eventually, make tangible a partnership between the university and the Savannah River National Laboratory.
The multimillion-dollar collaborative — not all the needed money has been appropriated — will feature chemistry and fabrication labs, industrial space, and staff offices, among other things, according to renderings and other publicly available descriptions.
Later, Dabbar will speak at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Salt Waste Processing Facility at SRS.
The Energy Department in August authorized radioactive — so-called hot — operations to begin at the Salt Waste Processing Facility, years after construction concluded and on the heels of rigorous testing and evaluations.
The SWPF, once up and running, will process millions of gallons of radioactive waste at the Savannah River Site, about 30 minutes south of Aiken. It has been described as both a nuclear workhorse and as key to the overall liquid-waste mission.
A save-the-date notice for a Sept. 24 AMC celebration was quietly circulated earlier this month, as the Aiken Standard previously reported. The details of what’s actually happening are new.