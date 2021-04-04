Dinosaurs come alive at Eudora Farms near Salley

SALLEY — According to Ed Bounds, “The Big Three” for kids who love dinosaurs are the Tyrannosaurus rex, the Stegosaurus and the Triceratops.
All of them and more can be found at Dino Hunt! – a temporary attraction at Eudora Farms on Salem Lane.
Bounds’ North Carolina-based business, Ed’s Dinosaurs Live, is the creator of the exhibit that features animatronic, puppet and costumed versions of the prehistoric beasts.
Target shooting using Nerf toy guns is part of the fun, and there’s also an hourly show under a big tent.
In addition, young visitors can play dinosaur miniature golf.
“Kids love dinosaurs, and my mission is to get my dinosaurs in front of kids who want to see them,” said Bounds on Easter Sunday. “It’s never been about the money for me. I’ve got enough set aside so that I don’t have to work anymore. I travel around all over the place.”
Bounds then took a break from being interviewed to introduce a Velociraptor to Connor Salisbury.
Bounds encouraged the 4-year-old to pat the dinosaur and pose for photos with it.
Connor pretended to scream while the Velociraptor loomed above him, opening its mouth, full of sharp teeth, wide.
“He’s a big dinosaur fan,” said Connor’s father, Mckenzie. “He’s having a blast.”
Dino Hunt! will be open at Eudora Farms daily through April 11.
Owned and operated by Mark Nisbet, Eudora Farms is the site of a drive-thru wildlife safari park that has zebras, camels, emus, alpacas and a variety of other exotic animals.