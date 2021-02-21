DHEC reports one confirmed COVID-19 death in Aiken County and one probable death

The novel coronavirus has been confirmed as the cause of one more death in Aiken County, according to data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, on Sunday.
There also was another Aiken County death in which COVID-19 was believed to be the probable cause, according to the agency.
Both victims were elderly.
The confirmed death occurred Feb. 15, and the probable death occurred on Jan. 24.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 165 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County.
The statistics released Sunday by DHEC also included 56 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide.
One was in Barnwell County on Feb. 8, and the victim was elderly.
No confirmed deaths in Edgefield County were reported Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the Palmetto State during the pandemic was 7,409.
In addition, DHEC reported Sunday that there were 35 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Aiken County.
There were 11 new confirmed cases in Barnwell County and nine in Edgefield County.
The confirmed case total for the pandemic in Aiken County was 11,902.
Based on Sunday’s statistics, South Carolina had 1,389 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The cumulative total of confirmed cases was 436,161.
DHEC also released the results of 36,030 molecular coronavirus tests Sunday and 6.2% were positive.
The statistics reported by DHEC on Sunday were from Feb. 19.
For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
People with questions about COVID-19 vaccines and distribution can call DHEC’s Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110. Those with general questions about COVID-19 can call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432.