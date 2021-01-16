DHEC reports delays in reporting of coronavirus cases have been fixed

A software problem that caused the number of novel coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State to be reported incompletely for several days this month has been fixed, according to a press release issued Saturday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The issue was experienced in an internal database.
Following is DHEC’s explanation of what happened:
“South Carolina's Infectious Disease and Outbreak Network (SCION), used by DHEC for disease surveillance, is serviced by software company Conduent, and DHEC worked closely with the vendor around the clock to repair the software problem.
“The database issue was caused by slowdowns and delays in how SCION was able to process COVID-19 test results that are sent to the system electronically. The majority of laboratories and facilities that report negative and positive test results to DHEC do so by submitting an electronic lab report to SCION.
“This software issue did not lose any data and was not in any way a security breach. COVID-19 death reporting was not impacted by this software error; it only affected case counts.”
DHEC staff first identified the problem Jan. 8 and reported the issue to Conduent.
The corrected totals for positive cases statewide included 6,824 on Jan. 8, 4,037 on Jan. 9 and 3,318 on Jan. 10.
The other corrected totals were 4,459 on Jan. 11, 3,668 on Jan. 12 and 2,575 on Jan. 13.
The 6,824 cases on Jan. 8 was a record for a single day in South Carolina.
DHEC also reported its latest COVID-19 statistics Saturday.
There were 4,671 new confirmed cases statewide and 64 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus based on data from Jan. 14.
With those numbers added in, the total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic rose to 346,880 in South Carolina while the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 increased to 5,577.
In Aiken County, there were 124 new confirmed cases and no new coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County’s totals during the pandemic are 9,269 confirmed cases and 129 COVID-19-related deaths.
There were 14 new confirmed cases in Barnwell County and one new coronavirus-related death.
The person who died was elderly.
In Edgefield County, there were 27 new confirmed cases and no COVID-19-related deaths.