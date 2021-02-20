DHEC reports 34 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

Based on the latest available statistics for the novel coronavirus, there were 34 new confirmed cases in Aiken County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, reported Saturday.
Barnwell County had four new confirmed cases, and Edgefield County had 12.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 11,863 confirmed cases in Aiken County.
The number of new confirmed case reported Saturday for South Carolina overall was 1,617. The cumulative total number of confirmed cases is 434,589.
DHEC’s data also included 26 new deaths statewide for which the coronavirus had been confirmed as the cause.
There were no new deaths in Aiken, Barnwell and Edgefield counties.
The total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in South Carolina so far is 7,352.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 164 coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County.
DHEC also released the results Saturday for 28,605 coronavirus tests statewide, and 8.3% were positive.
The total number of tests conducted in South Carolina during the pandemic is 5,679,570 tests.
The data reported by DHEC on Saturday was for Feb. 19.
For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
People with questions about COVID-19 vaccines and distribution can call DHEC’s Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110. Those with general questions about COVID-19 can call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432.