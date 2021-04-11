You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

DHEC reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

  • Updated
COVID Vaccines, Bottle, USCA Clinic, Coronavirus
Buy Now

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is holding a Wednesday vaccine clinic at USC Aiken. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases and zero coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Sunday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 588 cases and two deaths across the state Sunday.

The data reported Sunday is as recent as Friday.

As of April 11, South Carolina has received 2,357,630 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,339,293.

A total of 68,881 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

Sunday’s report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,598 with 175 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, three and one virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Sunday.

The total number of cases statewide is now 471,396 with 91,295 probable cases, 8,165 confirmed deaths and 1,111 probable deaths.


Tags

Numbers to call for vaccine appointments

S.C. DHEC vaccine hotline: 866-365-8110

Aiken County Health Department: 855-472-3432

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News