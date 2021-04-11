DHEC reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases and zero coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Sunday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 588 cases and two deaths across the state Sunday.
The data reported Sunday is as recent as Friday.
As of April 11, South Carolina has received 2,357,630 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,339,293.
A total of 68,881 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.
Sunday’s report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,598 with 175 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, three and one virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Sunday.
The total number of cases statewide is now 471,396 with 91,295 probable cases, 8,165 confirmed deaths and 1,111 probable deaths.