DHEC, Augusta University Health play blame game on delayed reporting of COVID-19 test results

South Carolina's leading health agency and an Augusta-area hospital have released seemingly contradictory statements on how a miscommunication occurred that resulted in the delayed reporting of 15,000 South Carolina coronavirus test results.
Around 2,000 of those test results were positive for COVID-19 and the overwhelming majority were located in Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency said Tuesday they were previously unaware of the cases which were tested by Augusta University Health, a medical facility that serves patients on both sides of the Savannah River.
"Augusta University Health has been reporting notifiable diseases in an electronic fashion to DHEC for several years," reads a statement from AU Health. "On Sept. 14, DHEC notified AU Health in writing that the health system’s COVID-19 data had not been received. The delay, caused by a change in the DHEC reporting procedure, was immediately corrected."
But the claim that there was a change in DHEC's reporting procedure has been refuted by the South Carolina health agency.
In a Sept. 23 email, Laura Renwick, a spokesperson for DHEC, said the agency has received "timely and accurate" reports from AU Health in the past.
"We would expect COVID-19 test results for South Carolinians to be reported to DHEC in the same timely fashion since the agency has not recently altered or adjusted its reporting procedures and both paper and electronic reporting methods are available," said Renwick.
The results received from AU Health, which were released by DHEC on Sept. 22, contained over 1,300 positive coronavirus cases in Aiken County which were not included in any of the agency's disease surveillance reports. Some of the test results date back as early as March 18, DHEC said.
Renwick said DHEC is in the process of working with private labs that perform testing for South Carolinians to "ensure they understand how essential it is to have positive and negative COVID-19 tests results reported to DHEC within the required 24-hour time frame." COVID-19, under DHEC protocol, is an urgently reportable condition and all test results – positive and negative – must be made known to the agency within 24 hours of testing being completed.
"We are contacting Augusta University Health to help address any barriers the facility may have in reporting results to DHEC within 24 hours," Renwick said. "This time frame allows the agency to take expedient actions in protecting the health and well-being of South Carolinians.
"Also, it's important to remember that the lab didn't report the results to DHEC," Renwick added. "It should have reported the results to the health care providers who submitted the specimens, and the health care providers are who would have provided the results to their patients and consulted with their patients."
DHEC's reporting process is as follows:
• Health care provider collects a patient’s specimen
• Health care provider submits the specimen to a lab
• The lab performs the test
• The lab reports the test result to the health care provider who submitted the specimen and to DHEC
• The health care provider relays the test result to the patient and notifies DHEC
• DHEC begins its case investigation of a positive case
Because DHEC was unaware of the cases tested by AU Health, the agency was unable to perform contact tracing on the infected persons, according to a news release. On Tuesday a DHEC official claimed the lack of a uniform COVID-19 reporting procedure for all states is a cause for some delays in health agencies receiving out-of-state test results for their residents.
Georgia's Department of Public Health also classifies COVID-19 as a "notifiable" disease that must be reported immediately. However, the department may never see the results for out-of-state residents depending on how labs and providers choose to report them.
"In general, DPH reviews weekly new cases that are listed as out-of-state residents and forwards those cases to the appropriate state health department," said Nancy Nydam, a spokesperson for DPH. "This process includes only PUIs (persons under investigation) listed as out-of-state residents that are reported to our state electronic notifiable disease reporting system (SendSS). Labs and providers may forward results directly to the PUI’s state of residence and not enter the information into SendSS, meaning DPH may never see it."