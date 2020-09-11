DHEC appoints interim public health director; three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Aiken County

A top official has vacated her position in the state's leading health department, creating a significant transition in South Carolina's public health sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Joan Duwve, the former Public Health Director for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, was initially a candidate for a new public health position in Ohio. She joined DHEC in April this year.
But Duwve declined the job shortly after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday on Twitter that she had been chosen for the position. A few hours later, DeWine posted that Duwve was no longer taking the position due to "personal" reasons.
DHEC confirmed Friday morning that Dr. Brannon Traxler, who has been serving as the Chief Medical Officer for the state's COVID-19 response, will assume the role in the interim. Duwve will stay on with DHEC in an advisory role until Oct. 1, according to a news release.
The news comes less than 24 hours after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster proposed millions in funding be dedicated to increase COVID-19 testing and prevention efforts across the state. DHEC is also partnering with other state agencies as they prepare for a potential COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, McMaster said Thursday.
DHEC reported 951 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths statewide Friday, including four cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County.
All the victims in Aiken County were elderly, DHEC said.
Almost 15% of test results were positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
There is currently no planned date for a vaccine release. DHEC said Friday there would be "limited doses" of the vaccine available when it will begin to be distributed across South Carolina. Doses will first be allocated to those who are considered at high-risk of contracting serious side effects from the virus.