Details shared on discovery of body found in barrel in Edgefield County

An incident report by the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office shares additional details on the discovery of a barrel that contained the body of a dead man.
On Sept. 17, deputies responded to the 200 block of Rachel Road in Ridge Spring in reference to a barrel being discovered under a bridge.
The complainant who reported the barrel told deputies on Sept. 15, around 5:30 a.m., he saw a vehicle pass his house and stop at the bridge.
The complainant reported hearing three gun shots and males talking. The complainant told deputies he thought they were "just night hunting," the report states.
The next afternoon the complainant rode by the bridge, which was just west of his house, to see if he could see a dead deer in the area, deputies were told.
When he looked over the bridge, the complainant found a barrel underwater in the creek.
Law enforcement arrived on scene and asked for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to respond to retrieve the barrel.
Once the barrel was on the bridge, an officer opened it, discovering a man's body.
Officers on scene started a crime scene log and blocked off the area.
The body was identified as 60-year-old Thomas Lee Gainey of Lexington County, said Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett.
Burnett said the body had been in the barrel for approximately 24 to 48 hours.
A cause of death has yet to be determined and it is being treated as a suspicious death.
The victim's body is pending toxicology, Burnett said Monday evening.
No suspects have been publicly identified but the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the case.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (803) 637-5337.
