Deputies seeking information on missing 23-year-old man last seen in Aiken

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining any information to help locate a missing man who was last seen in Aiken last year.
On Feb. 11, 2021, Anthony Bryant Jr. was reported missing by his family.
Bryant’s family told investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office that he had last been seen at the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North in Aiken, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Bryant is described as a Black male, approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 192 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information that would help lead to the location of Bryant is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com. A tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.