Deputies searching for suspect wanted for string of armed robberies in South Carolina, Georgia

Investigators are seeking any information that would lead to the identity of an armed robbery suspect that has reportedly robbed stores in both Aiken and Richmond Counties.
In the late evening of Sept. 24, the suspect reportedly entered the Circle K located at 1014 East Pine Log Road armed with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. The suspect ran out of the store after he took money from the store’s registers.
The suspect struck again in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, when he entered the Circle K located at 315 Hitchcock Parkway armed with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. Again, the suspect ran from the store with money he took from the store’s registers.
In both cases, the suspect ordered the store clerks to open the safes which couldn’t be opened, the sheriff's office reports.
Investigators from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office believe that the suspect is also connected to two additional armed robberies at the S&S Food Mart at 2657 Barton Chapel Road and the Raceway at 3481 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta.
The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt top and mask.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811 and/or Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1080. Information can be shared anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.
A tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip:1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device ACSO Mobile App-Downloaded from App Store or Google Play.