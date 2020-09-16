Deputies investigating report of shooting in Monetta

Deputies are currently investigating a report of a shooting that injured one victim in Monetta on Wednesday.
Details are limited but around 10:17 a.m., Aiken County dispatch reported a call for a victim who entered a Dollar General appearing to have sustained a gunshot wound.
When deputies arrived, the victim was not at the scene and was believed to have been picked up from the Dollar General.
The victim was later located at a hospital outside of Aiken County, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said.
The victim's current condition and the extent of injuries are unknown as deputies work to make contact.
Deputies believe the incident occurred in the area of Old Shoals Road and Old Lane in Monetta.
Investigators are still working the scene. A vehicle that appeared to have been shot at has been located, Abdullah said.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available.