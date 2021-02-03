Deputies arrest man for deadly shooting of Aiken woman

Deputies have made a third arrest in a 2020 Jackson shooting that killed an Aiken woman.
At 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, authorities arrested Daiquan Lamar Lee, 23, in connect to the May 4, 2020 shooting of Christina Cuteri.
Lee was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On May 4, a 911 caller reported that a male subject asked for help because "his friend had been shot."
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of Kathwood and Old Jackson Highway around 4:39 p.m. where they found Cuteri in the driver seat of a vehicle. She had an apparent gunshot wound and was later declared deceased at the scene.
Deputies learned by witness information that three Black males that fired shots at a car occupied by Cuteri and another victim after they arrived at 1629 Old Jackson Highway.
The suspects drove away in a black-in-color sedan right after the shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said.
Within the same month of the shooting, deputies arrested Shikorian Markel Corbitt, 19, of New Ellenton in connection with the shooting.
A second arrest followed in July 2020 when officers announced charges against 21-year-old Shikem Saiquan Wright.
Law enforcement officers from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division followed up on leads and tracked Lee to a home located in the 100 block of Lawrence St.
Lee surrender to deputies without incident, the Sheriff's Office reports.
He was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held.
The investigation into this case is on going, the Sheriff's Office reports.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
