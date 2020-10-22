Cumbee Center in Aiken hoping to grow, assist more victims in future

The Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons has plans to expand.

Jessica Coach, executive director of the Aiken-based nonprofit, said Oct. 19 that the Cumbee Center would like to be able to offer services in an office setting in North Augusta.

“It’s a great need,” she told the Rotary Club of Aiken during its meeting at Newberry Hall.

“Nearly 40% of our clients are closer to North Augusta,” Coach continued. “One in four people live in poverty, and when you live in poverty, that means there are limited resources, including transportation. If we are able to make our services more accessible to these people, we can essentially save more lives.”

The mission of the Cumbee Center, which was founded in 1979, is to support and empower domestic violence and sexual violence victims, and their families, by providing services, reducing the tolerance of abuse and advocating for social change.

The Cumbee Center operates an emergency shelter for women and children.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide transitional housing,” Coach said. ‘That’s another great need in this community because transitional housing in very limited. Our shelter currently has a limit of 60 days because we are considered an emergency shelter. Victims frequently return to their abusers due to a lack of resources. The victims that return are at a higher risk of injury, including death.”

Children who remain in a home where domestic violence occurs are at a higher risk for perpetuating behaviors (that continue the cycle of abuse), Coach added.

She also talked about the Cumbee Center’s new website design and a new logo that includes a bee.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

That problem and sexual violence are “very prevalent in our community,” Coach said.

In addition to Aiken County, the Cumbee Center serves Allendale, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties.

In those locations since March, when the novel coronavirus pandemic began affecting South Carolina significantly, there have been “seven individuals who have lost their lives related to domestic violence,” Coach said. “That is a huge number.”

In the past three years, she reported, the Cumbee Center has provided services to 422 “new sexual assault victims” and 1,673 domestic violence victims.

“We have provided almost 11,000 safe nights of shelter at our safe house,” Coach said.

During the pandemic, the Cumbee Center has continued to offer assistance.

“We did work remotely for 2½ months, but we did not stop providing any of the services that we provide,” Coach said. “Our shelter closed for a brief period of time, but we still provided shelter to those who needed it, just in a different setting.”

The Cumbee Center’s headquarters is at 254 Beaufort Street N.E. The 24-hour hotline number is 803-649-0480.

For more information visit cumbeecenter.org.