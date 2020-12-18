Cuddle cot donation to Aiken Regional will help grieving families

Bella Bruce had not been able to hold her grandson Wyatt after he passed away shortly after birth. Thanks to a donation from her and her daughter, mothers in the Aiken area will not be denied that chance.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers received its first and only cuddle cot – a device used to help grieving parents say goodbye to stillborn babies – during a closed ceremony at the hospital Friday.
The cot was donated by Bruce and her daughter Kayla Johnson with the Augusta branch of WJL Angel Gowns, who spoke about their experience at the cot presentation.
"This is really important to us," Bruce said. "We lost Wyatt on June 2, 2016 and we didn't have a cuddle cot when we lost him. I really wish we had. We didn't have the time with him that we wanted."
The cot was dedicated in the memory of Angel Ann Woods, the daughter of Kelly and Lonnie Woods of Hephzibah, Georgia. The Woods attended the ceremony and spoke of their experience as well as their hope for other parents in their position.
Woods had also been unable to hold her baby who passed away. She had been asleep at the time, Woods said, and had been dealing with a blood clot disorder that had put her in further risk.
Seeing her daughter's name on the cuddle cot is a comfort, Woods said, and she hopes that any mother who sees her daughter's name will know one very important thing: They are not alone.
The donation of the cuddle cot was made partially possible by the recently formed Mom's League of Aiken.
The league held a Halloween fundraiser during the month of October and raised $2,250, over half of the $3,500 needed to purchase a cot.
WJL Angel Gowns creates gowns and wraps from wedding gowns and other formal dresses for stillborn babies. Along with the cuddle cot, Bruce and Johnson donated about 100 gowns and garments.
For more information on making a donation to WJL Angel Gowns, visit wljangelgowns.org.