Woman shot in head in Aiken County drive-by shooting

A woman was shot in the head Thursday morning during a drive-by shooting in Belvedere.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident occurred on the 400 block of Audubon Circle.
Capt. Eric Abdullah said the victim was inside of her residence when the shooting occurred.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Abdullah said he does not have any updates on the woman's condition.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
