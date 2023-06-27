Woman found dead behind storage building at North Augusta residence

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found behind a storage building in North Augusta.

Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, a woman was found dead behind a storage building at a residence in the 1000 Block of Womrath Road, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Ables identified the woman as 23-year-old Destany Hazel.

Hazel will be autopsied Wednesday morning in Newberry.

The coroner’s office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s office are investigating the case.

This is a developing story.