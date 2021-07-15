You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman dies after being shot in head in Aiken County drive-by shooting

Police Stock (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard stock photo

A woman was shot in the head Thursday morning during a drive-by shooting in Belvedere.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident occurred on the 400 block of Audubon Circle.

Monetta man enters Alford plea in 2020 stabbing, will be sentenced

Capt. Eric Abdullah said the victim, identified as Rebekah M. Clark, 28, was inside her residence when the shooting occurred.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead this afternoon, according to a release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

North Augusta man charged with attempted murder

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Check back with Aiken Standard as this article may be updated.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News