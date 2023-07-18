Windsor man connected to active missing person case faces removal of human remains charge

A Windsor man who is connected to an active missing person case has been charged.
Donald Paul Britton, 51, was arrested early Tuesday, July 18, and charged with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, according to jail records.
John Belote's daughter told deputies she last spoke with her father on June 28 after an argument between Britton and Belote, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
When she spoke to Belote, he was going to see family, friends and a girlfriend, or going to confront Britton in the Windsor area, the report said.
The daughter told police she hadn’t been able to contact Belote since she last spoke with him.
Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Belote is still listed as a missing person.
Britton is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.