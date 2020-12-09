Williston woman charged with criminal sexual conduct with juvenile

A Williston woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old victim.
Sara Elizabeth Williams, 60, of Williston, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt with victim 11 to 14 years of age, and three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.
On Oct. 21, an Out of Home Abuse and Neglect investigator with the Department of Social Services contacted the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to report a possible sexual assault, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The investigator reported receiving allegations of a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old victim. The investigator met with the victim who confirmed the allegations and identified Williams as the suspect, the report states.
Arrest warrants state the acts of criminal sexual conduct occurred between June 3 and Oct. 20.
Williams was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Wednesday morning.