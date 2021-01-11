Warrenville shooting suspect turns himself in to authorites

The suspect of a Warrenville shooting that led to the death of an Aiken man turned himself into authorities on Monday afternoon.
Dominique Sherard Bush, 28, surrendered to deputies at the Aiken County detention center around 3:40 p.m., Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to Legion Road at 9 p.m. last Friday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located Demetrius A. Williams who was conscious but had sustained two gunshot wounds.
Two Black males were seen by witnesses fleeing the scene.
Williams was taken to an Augusta hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities later named Bush as a suspect in the case.
Williams was the last suspect at large in the death of 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr., who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting during the early morning hours of Oct. 11 in Aiken's Crosland Park neighborhood. Four other suspects have been charged in McKenzie's death.
Williams and Hykeem Hampton reportedly shot into a home on Wyman Street, killing McKenzie and injuring another juvenile victim, arrest warrants state.
Days after the incident, police announced that the shooting was not a random act but that the home had been targeted; however, the two victims were not the intended targets and had no association with the suspects.
As of Monday evening, the Sheriff's Office did not have any information on a motive for the shooting but the possibility of retaliation will be looked into.
"There has not been any mention of a connection at this time but it is something that will be looked at," Abdullah said.
Anyone with any information regarding either of these cases are urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. Anonymous tips can be made through Midlands CrimesStoppers by calling 1-888-274-6372 or visiting midlandscrimestoppers.com.