Warrenville murder victim was wanted in death of 12-year-old Aiken boy

An Aiken man killed Friday in Warrenville was wanted in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 12-year-old Aiken boy that took place in October 2020.
On Friday, Jan. 8, Demetrius A. Williams died at an Augusta hospital after being shot twice in Warrenville.
Deputies responded to Legion Road at 9 p.m. in reference to the shooting where they found Williams conscious but shot. Two Black males were seen by witnesses fleeing the scene.
Authorities later named 28-year-old Dominique Sherard Bush as a suspect in the case. Bush is still being sought by police and has pending charges for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Bush should be considered armed and dangerous.
Williams was the last suspect at large in the death of 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr., who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting during the early morning hours of Oct. 11 in Aiken's Crosland Park neighborhood. Four other suspects have been charged in McKenzie's death.
Williams and Hykeem Hampton reportedly shot into a home on Wyman Street, killing McKenzie and injuring another juvenile victim, arrest warrants state.
Days after the incident, police announced that the shooting was not a random act but that the home had been targeted; however, the two victims were not the intended targets and had no association with the suspects
Anyone with any information regarding either of these cases are urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. Anonymous tips can be made through Midlands CrimesStoppers by calling 1-888-274-6372 or visiting midlandscrimestoppers.com.