Warrenville man dies in motorcycle accident

A Warrenville man was involved in a fatal car accident on Sunday.
Daniel Fenn, 47, was traveling eastward on Williston Road at Woodcrest Place, Beech Island, riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle at approximately 1:05 p.m. when a four-door 2010 Buick pulled off Woodcrest Place into the patch of the motorcycle, according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
This caused the motorcycle to crash into the front driver area of the vehicle, Ables said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma, according to Ables.
The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis is pending.