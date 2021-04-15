You are the owner of this article.
Warrants issued for two Aiken men in connection with shooting near Crosland Park

Mustang, ADPS, Crosland Sign
Police responded to a shooting near an entrance to Crosland Park on April 8. A person with the Aiken Department of Public Safety inspects a car inside a taped-off area. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has issued warrants for two Aiken men in connection with a shooting that occurred April 8 near the intersection of York Street and Crosland Drive.

Louis Jones Jr. and Jamar Bush have warrants for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated breach of peace, according to a release.

Both subjects were arrested shortly after the incident, during the initial investigation, for unrelated drug charges, according to a release. The follow-up investigation has led to these additional charges being made.

Both subject have been bonded out of jail and are wanted for these new charges, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call ADPS at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app or going to crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.


