Wagener man arrested following early-morning death; murder charges expected

A 22-year-old Wagener man was arrested Sunday morning and is expected to be charged following an early-morning murder.
A release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office states that Drekwon Davenport, 22, is expected to be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The release says that around 3:49 a.m., deputies responded to Dairy Barn Road near New Holland Road in Wagener following reports of an injured person in the road.
An unresponsive Black male was found with “an apparent wound to his head,” and was pronounced dead on the scene, the release says.
A release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identifies the victim as 34-year-old Franklin J. Suazo-Tifre, and states his place of residence is still under investigation. The coroner's release states Suazo-Tifre was pronounced dead from "at least one gunshot wound."
The 911 caller provided the identity of the victim and suspect, and the preliminary investigation revealed the victim and Davenport were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting, the news release states.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation, according to the news release.