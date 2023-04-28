Vehicles, residence damaged in Thursday shooting incident in Aiken

No one was injured Thursday after the occupants of two cars shot at each in Aiken.

Between 9 and 9:30 p.m. police responded to the intersection Satomi Way and Wildhaven Drive in reference to a shooting incident involving two vehicles, Lt. Jason Griffin with Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

Witnesses told police that the occupant of one car was shooting at another car, with both cars leaving the scene, Griffin said.

Griffin said there were no reports of anyone being hit or injured, but a couple of vehicles and residence were damaged.

The only description police have of the vehicles was that they were white, and no suspects have been named.

The case is being investigated and anyone with any information is asked to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety 803-642-7620.