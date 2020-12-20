UPDATE: North Augusta man killed in Edgefield County crash

One person was killed after a fatal one-car collision in Edgefield County on Saturday night.
The incident occurred on Highway 230 near Cannon Mill Road, about 11 miles south of Edgefield, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Troopers said 29-year-old Ryan Lowe, of North Augusta, was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry north on the highway when he crossed the center of the roadway and traveled off the left side of the road. The car struck a ditch and several trees.
Lowe was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt, according to the troopers. Lowe had to be mechanically extricated and was dead on the scene, said the S.C. Highway Patrol.