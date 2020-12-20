You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATE: North Augusta man killed in Edgefield County crash

  • Updated
Police stock copy (copy) (copy)

One person was killed after a fatal one-car collision in Edgefield County on Saturday night.

 Aiken Standard file photo

One person was killed after a fatal one-car collision in Edgefield County on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on Highway 230 near Cannon Mill Road, about 11 miles south of Edgefield, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 29-year-old Ryan Lowe, of North Augusta, was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry north on the highway when he crossed the center of the roadway and traveled off the left side of the road. The car struck a ditch and several trees.

Lowe was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt, according to the troopers. Lowe had to be mechanically extricated and was dead on the scene, said the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News