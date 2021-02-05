UPDATE: Johnston man dead, woman injured following shooting in Augusta

An Edgefield County man is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Thursday night.
At 11:12 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Budgetel, located at 954 Fifth St., in reference to gun shots being fired.
Upon arrival, deputies located two subjects who had been shot.
Daytron Merriweather, 29, from Johnston, S.C., was shot at least one time and transported to University hospital in Augusta. He was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m., the Richmond County Coroner's Office reports.
The second subject located was a 23-year-old female who had been shot two times and transported to the hospital for her injuries.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office's Homicide Division is actively investigating the case however, no further information or details on suspects or motives have been released.
An autopsy has been scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Lab.
Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates.