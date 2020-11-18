Two charged with operating marijuana stash house in Jackson

A man and woman are facing multiple charges for growing marijuana and operating a stash house in their home with three children.
Russell Boyd, 27, and Madison Miller, 26, were both charged with operating a stash house, trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds, and three counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On Oct. 27, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators assisted Jackson Police Department in serving a search warrant for a suspected illegal drug stash house.
On Wednesday, investigators closed a long term investigation at 302 South Hankinson St. where they found both suspects in possession of numerous marijuana plants and edible marijuana products. Investigators seized an estimated 14 pounds of marijuana.
Three minor children, ages five, two and five months old, were found to be living in the residence with Miller and Boyd. All three were placed into protective custody with the assistance of South Carolina Department of Social Services, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Both Boyd and Miller were arrested and taken to the Aiken County detention center. Both have since been released on bond.
“We see that no community is immune to criminals attempting to gain a foothold with the sale in illegal drugs” said Chief Kevin Liles of Jackson Police Department. “This investigation has been the result of long hours and hard work by the officers of this department as well as continuing our joint partnership with investigators from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.”