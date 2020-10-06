Two Barnwell County men charged in homicide of Blackville convenience store owner

Two Barnwell County men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Blackville convenience store owner in early September.
Jason Jarmez Smith, 23, and Shemar McKay Donaldson, 19, of Blackville were charged with murder and armed robbery, according to a release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Smith faces an additional charge for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On Sept. 8, the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 6:45 a.m. in reference to a shooting at the Corner Shop convenience store located on Solomon Blatt Avenue in Blackville.
Deputies found the store's owner, 60-year-old Ashwinbhai Patel, dead at the scene. The Barnwell County Coroner's Office reported the victim sustained a gunshot wound.
Arrest warrants state the two suspects acted together to rob the store.
Smith reportedly entered the store armed with a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun while maintaining contact with Donaldson via cellphone.
The suspect demanded money and discharged the firearm, shooting and killing the victim, warrants states.
When Smith fled the scene, Donaldson located the area where the store kept money instead of providing basic first aid to the victim, according to the warrant.
The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Blackville Police Department.
On Tuesday, state law enforcement agents detain both suspects who are currently booked in the Barnwell County detention center. The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.