Two arrested in Aiken County murder investigation involving house fire

Two men have been arrested related to an ongoing investigation following an early Sunday morning house fire in Aiken County and subsequent discovery of a deceased man in a field.
Dominique Johnson, 29, and Robert Day III, 24, of Ridge Spring were arrested Monday morning related to the case, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson was booked on an outstanding warrant for grand larceny and is expected to be charged with murder, the release states. Day is expected to be charged with accessory after the fact to murder, according to the release.
A 911 caller alerted authorities of a fully involved house fire Sunday morning around 4:40 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. The fire, at 2966 Columbia Highway North, was extinguished by the Center Fire Department, which notified law enforcement after “determining that the fire was suspicious in nature.”
No victims were found inside or near the house.
A second caller notified the Sheriff’s Office around 10:15 a.m. Sunday of a deceased person in a field near an address on Cummings Road in Ridge Spring.
“When deputies arrived on scene, with the assistance of the witness, they located an unresponsive Black male who was lying face down with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of his head and blood on his body,” according to the release.
The witness told deputies he found the man while putting out corn and called for help, according to the release.
Investigators determined the victim was associated with the fire and that his personal vehicle, a white 2016 Kia Forte, was missing.
In a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the victim was identified at James C. Johnson, 54, of 2966 Columbia Highway North.
On Monday morning around 6:17 a.m., deputies spotted a white Kia Forte in Belvedere and conducted a traffic stop. Johnson was driving the vehicle, and Day was the passenger, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle was identified as the missing vehicle.
Both suspects were taken to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, and later taken to the Aiken County detention center.
“Additional charges are forthcoming,” according to the release.