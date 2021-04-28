Two Aiken businesses robbed over weekend in connected incidents

Two Aiken businesses were robbed this past weekend by the same suspects within a span of minutes.

Palm Beach Tan, 762 Silver Bluff Road, and Subway, 804 East Pine Log Road, were the two businesses in question and the incidents occurred Saturday morning.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a robbery at Palm Beach Tan at 9:29 a.m. Saturday, where the officers were told by the associate on duty that two Black males robbed her as she was working the front desk and recently left the premises, according to the incident report.

The associate told the officers the two men took $100 from the cash register, as well as her iPhone, before forcing her to stay in the tanning room as they left, according to the report. The phone was later recovered on Silver Bluff Road, about half a mile from the scene.

Palm Beach Tan's security camera footage showed the two men entering at 9:18 a.m. and forcing the associate to open the cash register, the report read. The footage shows the men exiting the building at 9:21 a.m.

One suspect was described as being between the age of 35 and 50; having a height between 6 feet and 6 feet, 2 inches; weighing between 200 and 300 pounds; and having a medium skin complexion, according to the report.

The other suspect was described as being between the age of 40 and 50; having a height between 5 feet, 8 inches, and 5 feet, 11 inches; weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, and having a darker skin complexion, according to the report.

Within the hour, an officer responded to the Subway for an armed robbery call. Upon arrival, the officer was given a description of the suspects, which matched the description from the tanning salon, read the report.

The officer was told that the suspects came into the restaurant, and one of them came behind the counter and asked the worker to open the register, which had $250, the report said. The worker was also asked to open the safe, to which she did not have access. The worker was then told to go to the back of the restaurant while the suspects left, according to the report.

The worker said the suspect acted as if he had a firearm by reaching at his side towards his waistband, according to the report. Another worker said she never saw a gun, but the suspect's mannerisms implied he had one.

The report said that a review of video footage confirmed that the Subway suspects were in fact the same from the Palm Beach Tan robbery.