 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Trenton man dies in Thursday shooting

Police Stock file art

A Trenton man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Aiken County.

 Aiken Standard file photo

An investigation is underway into the Thursday death of a Trenton man in the wake of a shooting that occurred shortly after 3 p.m., according to a report from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The victim, Lloyd Widener III, 23, died at the scene from multiple gunshots, and the shooting occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Old Friar Road, north of Aiken, the report noted. 

Plans are for the autopsy to be conducted Tuesday morning in Newberry, Ables noted. The investigation is being handled by Ables' office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. 


Tags

Aiken Standard reporter

Bill Bengtson is a reporter for the Aiken Standard. He has focused most recently on eastern Aiken County, agriculture, churches, veterans and older people. He previously covered schools/youth, North Augusta and Fort Gordon. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and Whitman College, and also studied at Oregon State University and the University of Guadalajara.

To support local journalism, sign up for a subscription. See our current offers »

Similar Stories