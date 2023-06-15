Trenton man dies in Thursday shooting

An investigation is underway into the Thursday death of a Trenton man in the wake of a shooting that occurred shortly after 3 p.m., according to a report from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The victim, Lloyd Widener III, 23, died at the scene from multiple gunshots, and the shooting occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Old Friar Road, north of Aiken, the report noted.

Plans are for the autopsy to be conducted Tuesday morning in Newberry, Ables noted. The investigation is being handled by Ables' office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.