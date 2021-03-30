Trenton child dies in accident at Carolina Bay Park

A Trenton child was involved in a fatal accident in Aiken on Monday.
Paisley Hyatt, 1, was at Carolina Bay Park on Price Avenue with her mother, when the mother fell into the pond with her around 4 p.m., according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
EMS transported the child to Aiken Regional Medical Centers from the pond, according to the report.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to the hospital regarding the death at 5:58 p.m. on Monday, Ables said.
An autopsy will be performed on the infant's body Wednesday morning in Newberry, Ables said.
The Coroner's Office, along with the Aiken Department of Public Safety and SLED, is continuing with the investigation.
