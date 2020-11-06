Thursday night shooting injures two in Aiken

A man and woman were injured following a shooting in Aiken Thursday night.
Around 8:40 p.m., Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to a shooting incident at the Stoney-Gallman Townhomes near the intersection of Barnwell Avenue and Sumter Street, said Lt. Jake Mahoney with Public Safety on Friday morning.
One male and one female, both in their early to mid-20s, were injured during the shooting and transported to a regional hospital by EMS.
Both victims were reportedly outside when the shooting took place, Mahoney said.
No suspects have been identified, and investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the individuals involved in this shooting are urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to Midlands CrimeStoppers through the following ways:
Phone tip: Call toll free number at 1-888-274-6372.
Web tip: Go to the Midlands CrimeStoppers website at http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=585& and click "Submit tip."
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.