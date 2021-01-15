Three former Aiken County detention center officers charged with excessive use of force

Three former officers at the Aiken County detention center were arrested Friday morning under charges for excessive use of force against an inmate last summer.
Thomas Caffrey Jr., 43, of Aiken, Hillario Fuentes-Rosario, 41, of Orlando, and Rodney Robinson Jr., 35, of North Augusta, were charged with public official misconduct in office, according to jail records.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office conducted an internal investigation after receiving allegations of excessive use of force by the three former officers on Aug. 10, 2020.
After review of the incident and video evidence, the Sheriff's Office determined the former deputies Cpl. Robinson Jr., Deputy Fuentes-Rosario and Sgt. Caffrey Jr. did use excessive force against an inmate, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office.
The inmate, identified as a 29-year-old white male, was reportedly "passively resisting and not following commands," Abdullah said in a news release Friday morning.
No details on the extent of the inmate's injuries were available at the time of this report.
At the end of an internal investigation, Robinson Jr., Fuentes-Rosario and Caffrey Jr. were terminated.
On Aug. 11, 2020, Aiken County Sheriff Michael E. Hunt formerly requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate allegations of excessive force being used by three former officers.
The Sheriff's Office then requested an independent criminal investigation be conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division into the former officer's actions.
The three suspects were charged by SLED on Friday morning and taken to the Aiken County detention center.
All three were granted $5,000 bonds at a 10 a.m. hearing and were released from the detention center shortly after.
The three former officers were hired by the detention center on the following dates: Robinson Jr. was hired on June 24, 2011; Caffrey Jr. was hired on May 20, 2016; and Fuentes-Rosario was hired on Nov. 30, 2018.