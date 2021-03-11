Three-car collision causes van to flip, possible entrapment reported in Warrenville

A crash involving three cars on a road in Warrenville backed up traffic as responders worked the scene on Thursday afternoon.
At 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol received a report of a wreck on Waycross Drive in Warrenville involving a car, van and a truck with possible entrapment.
Waycross Drive was temporarily blocked near the entrance of the Oxford Place subdivision as crews rushed to the scene.
A victim was reportedly temporarily trapped under one of the vehicles.
Ambulances were called to the scene but details on injuries remain limited. At least one victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Trooper Tyler Tidwell with Highway Patrol said.
At the scene, a large van was seen laying on its side, a car remained partially stuck in a ditch, and a truck remained on the side of the road with significant damage to its front.
Three tow trucks were called to the scene, Tidwell reported.
At 3:45 p.m., officers on scene cleared the crash from the roadway and slowly allowed traffic to pass through. Drivers in the area are urged to slow down while passing through the area.