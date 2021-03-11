You are the owner of this article.
Three-car collision causes van to flip, possible entrapment reported in Warrenville

  • Updated

A crash involving three cars on a road in Warrenville backed up traffic as responders  worked the scene on Thursday afternoon. 

At 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol received a report of a wreck on Waycross Drive in Warrenville involving a car, van and a truck with possible entrapment. 

Waycross Drive was temporarily blocked near the entrance of the Oxford Place subdivision as crews rushed to the scene. 

A victim was reportedly temporarily trapped under one of the vehicles.

Ambulances were called to the scene but details on injuries remain limited. At least one victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Trooper Tyler Tidwell with Highway Patrol said. 

At the scene, a large van was seen laying on its side, a car remained partially stuck in a ditch, and a truck remained on the side of the road with significant damage to its front. 

Three tow trucks were called to the scene, Tidwell reported. 

At 3:45 p.m., officers on scene cleared the crash from the roadway and slowly allowed traffic to pass through. Drivers in the area are urged to slow down while passing through the area. 

