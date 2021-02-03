Third arrest made in deadly shooting of Aiken woman

Deputies have made a third arrest in a 2020 shooting incident in Jackson that killed an Aiken woman.
At 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, authorities arrested Daiquan Lamar Lee, 23, in connection to the May 4, 2020, shooting of Christina Cuteri.
Lee is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On May 4, a 911 caller reported that a male subject had asked for help because "his friend had been shot."
Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of Kathwood and Old Jackson Highway around 4:39 p.m. and found Cuteri in the driver seat of a vehicle. She had an apparent gunshot wound and was later declared deceased at the scene.
Deputies learned from witnesses that three Black males had fired shots at a car occupied by Cuteri and another victim after they arrived at 1629 Old Jackson Highway.
The suspects drove away in a black-in-color sedan after the shots had been fired, the sheriff’s office said.
Shikorian Markel Corbitt, 19, of New Ellenton was arrested by deputies in May in connection with the shooting.
A second arrest followed in July 2020 when officers announced charges against 21-year-old Shikem Saiquan Wright.
Law enforcement officers from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division followed up on leads and tracked Lee to a home located in the 100 block of Lawrence Street.
Lee surrender to deputies without incident, the Sheriff's Office reports.
He was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Wednesday.
The investigation into this case is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office reports.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.