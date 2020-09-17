Suspect wanted for Monetta shooting incident

Investigators are seeking information regarding a suspect in connection with a shooting incident in Monetta that occurred Wednesday.
Daniel Timothy Harris, 18, of Monetta, is being sought as a suspect in this case, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred Wednesday around 10:10 a.m. at 147 Old Shoals Road.
At 10:14 a.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General at 5098 Columbia Highway North where it was reported that a young woman was injured from an apparent gunshot wound to her head. When the first deputies got to the scene, witnesses reported that the victim had gotten into another vehicle and left.
She was later found at a hospital in Lexington County being treated, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said.
Witnesses at the scene of the incident said Harris and two other shooters, both Black males, armed with rifles and a handgun, fired multiple rounds into a Mercury SUV traveling on Old Shoals Road.
The two female victims drove to Dollar General and got into a relative's vehicle and then drove to the hospital for medical treatment for one of the victims, Abdullah said.
Investigators have linked this incident to a disturbance and altercation from the previous day involving the injured victim and Harris, Abdullah said.
Harris is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm. Abdullah said Harris should be considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information on the location of Harris or information on the other two suspects, contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.